‘English-speaking liberal media’ didn’t present ‘fair picture’ on Art 370: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Monday said that by the time he visited the United States following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions that granted a special status to Jammu& Kashmir, the “English-speaking liberal media” posed a much more difficult challenge than others. He alleged that they had “preset views” and did not present a “fair picture”.

Jaishankar, who made the comments while speaking at the US-India strategic partnership forum in New Delhi, asserted that the change in Article 370 of the Constitution was India’s “internal business”.

“So, by the time I actually went to the US in September which was about six weeks after the event, we had made considerable progress. I think it was a much more difficult challenge with the media, especially the English-speaking liberal media because partly they were very ideological about it, they had strong preset views on this subject,” Jaishankar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“This change is our internal business but obviously there was interest around the world because different people had views about it and our neighbours made a bit of a fuss about it,” he said.

Jaishankar said a lot of people were surprised when they were told that the particular provision of the Constitution that was changed was a temporary provision because it was not told by the media.

“In my view…in many ways they did not present a fair picture. Maybe they did not absorb a fair picture either,” the External Affairs Minister said.

The Narendra Modi-led BJP government on August 5 had revoked the special status granted to J&K under Article 370 of the Constitution. It had also bifurcated the state into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

