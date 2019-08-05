‘Those with links to Pakistan need not support’: Haryana BJP taunts Oppn over Article 370 order

As the government’s decision to scrap Article 370 triggered an uproar by Opposition parties in the Parliament, the Haryana Assembly too witnessed a pandemonium when Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar read out the President’s order revoking the provision that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Even as Congress demanded the document be tabled and discussed in the House, BJP legislators shouted slogans, saying, “jo Pakistan se jude log hain, voh mat samarthan karein (those with links to Pakistan need not support the move)”.

Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu and Haryana Parliamentary Affairs minister Rambilas Sharma demanded that the entire House should unanimously pass the resolution appreciating Union Cabinet’s move.

Amid slogans like “Bharat Mata ki Jai” raised by the saffron party MLAs, the Congress legislators continued to object. Former Speaker and Congress legislator Raghubir Kadian urged the Speaker to table the President’s order on Article 370 in the Vidhan Sabha.

Hours after Section 144 CrPc was imposed in Srinagar, Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the government has issued a notification scrapping Article 370. Article 370 of the Constitution was a ‘temporary provision’ granting special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah also moved a bill to bifurcate the state into two separate union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Shah, who introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill, said the Union Territory in Ladakh would have no legislature like Chandigarh. The other Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir would have a legislature like Delhi and Puducherry.