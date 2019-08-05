India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti has lashed out at Centre after it scrapped Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir saying India has failed in keeping its promise. “Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy,” tweeted Mufti adding that the decision to scrap Article 370 is illegal and unconstitutional.

“Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal, unconstitutional; will make India occupational force in J&K,” added Mufti.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir alleged that the Modi government wants the territory of Kashmir by terrorising its people. “Article 370 move will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent, they want territory of J&K by terrorising its people,” said Mufti who was placed under house arrest on Sunday evening.

“India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises,” an angry Mufti wrote on Twitter.