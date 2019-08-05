Toggle Menu
India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises: Mehbooba Muftihttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/article-370-jammu-and-kashmir-ladakh-union-territory-mehbooba-mufti-amit-shah-rajya-sabha-5879281/

India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises: Mehbooba Mufti

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir alleged that the Modi government wants the territory of Kashmir by terrorising its people.

article 370, article 370 scrapped, jammu and kashmir, jammu and kashmir bifurcation, centre scraps article 370, amit shah, jammu and kashmir crisis, kashmir clampdown, amit shah in rajya sabha, amit shah in lok sabha, amit shah on kashmir, kashmir issue, article 35A, india news, Indian Express
“India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises,” an angry Mufti wrote on Twitter.

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti has lashed out at Centre after it scrapped Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir saying India has failed in keeping its promise. “Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy,” tweeted Mufti adding that the decision to scrap Article 370 is illegal and unconstitutional.

“Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal, unconstitutional; will make India occupational force in J&K,” added Mufti.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir alleged that the Modi government wants the territory of Kashmir by terrorising its people. “Article 370 move will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent, they want territory of J&K by terrorising its people,” said Mufti who was placed under house arrest on Sunday evening.

“India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises,” an angry Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to be two Union Territories
2 Article 370 scrapped: Full text of President’s Order
3 ‘You are not alone’: Shashi Tharoor, Chidambaram lend support to J&K leaders under house arrest