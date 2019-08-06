Article 370: Cut off from parents, Kashmiri students say they fear the worst

The last time St Stephen’s student Saqib Yetoo spoke to his parents in Anantnag was around 9 pm Sunday. His mother told him, “Hum tumhe khuda ke hawale kar rahe hai, tum bhi hume khuda ke hawale kar do.” Since then, Yetoo has been unable to contact them: “I even tried calling the local police station, but in vain.”

As a decision regarding their state was taken in Rajya Sabha, Kashmiri students said anxiety grew as they were unable to talk to those back home. An MPhil student at DU, who has been unable to contact her family in Baramulla, said: “The phone call last night felt like a farewell because nobody has any idea when we will speak again.”

Her sister, studying in Jamia Millia Islamia, was to return home on August 7 for Eid: “She doesn’t know what to do. Who will pick her up from the airport?”

Another Kashmiri student from Ganderbal, studying in JNU, said he spoke to his father on Sunday night. “He asked me to come home and said we will go through this together.”

JNUSU general secretary Aejaz Ahmad Rather also said he had not been able to establish contact with his family in Kulgam.

Meanwhile, several universities and colleges in Noida and Greater Noida with a large number of Kashmiri students stepped up security. “Extra security personnel has been deployed at gates and student marshalls are patrolling inside… The faculty and staff have been sensitised as well,” said Marshall Sahni, Dean Students Welfare of Amity University. The Gautam Budh Nagar administration issued a warning statement against rumour mongering online.