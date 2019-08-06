Scindia backs Modi govt decision on Article 370, J&K bifurcation

Going against the Congress’ stand on the revocation of Article 370 provisions, party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said he supports the government’s decision to divide the state of Jammu and Kashmir into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Even though Congress opposed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in both houses of Parliament, Scindia took a different stand. Taking to Twitter, he said, “I support the move on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and its full integration into the union of India. Would have been better if the constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country’s interest and I support this.”

I support the move on #JammuAndKashmir & #Ladakh and its full integration into union of India. Would have been better if constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country’s interest and I support this. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 6, 2019

Senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi had also welcomed the move, saying even though it came late, a historical mistake had been corrected. His party colleague Deepender Hooda contended that the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir “is in the interest of national integrity”. Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora said it was “very unfortunate” that Article 370 was being converted into a “liberal vs conservative debate”.

Congress’s chief whip in the Rajya Sabha Bhubaneshwar Kalita even quit his membership in the Upper House after the party asked him to issue a whip to all members for opposing the bill.

The Congress has opposed the move in both houses, accusing the government of dividing the state into two union territories when its state assembly was not there. It also termed the decision unconstitutional. Former party president Rahul Gandhi had slammed the BJP government on the bill, saying “national integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K”. He also warned that the government’s move will have “grave implications for our national security”.

The Congress Working Committee will meet today evening and is likely to discuss the Kashmir issue, amid a growing split in the party’s rank on its official stand on the matter.