‘Horrifying feeling’: Kashmiri traders, 3000 kms away in Kochi, are on their nerves

On Monday afternoon in Mattancherry’s popular Jew Town, Kashmiri traders, dealing for decades in handicrafts, papier-mache items and pashmina shawls, were lost in their cell-phones. They sat on wooden stools outside their shops, keenly following the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha where a Bill to bifurcate their home-state was passed. Some of them were also plugged into the news to find out if communication lines were open in the Valley. After all, it had been more than 12 hours since they spoke to their families back home.

“In 30 years of conflict in Kashmir, landline phones have never been blocked. Last night, even that happened. When you’re sitting so far away from Kashmir and you don’t know what’s happening to your families, it’s a horrifying feeling. It is like sitting on a time-bomb and waiting for it to burst. It is a very difficult emotion, of not being able to do anything. I worry for my family,” said Sajid Khatai, who arrived in Kochi in Kerala at the age of 21 after his uncle began a business here.

Sajid said he last spoke to his elderly parents, both in their 70s residing in Srinagar, over phone Sunday night. “I knew there was some kind of trouble. We initially thought the build-up of Army troops was a response to some kind of infiltration. We thought there were security apprehensions. But this (scrapping of article 370) is a shock to us. It’s like a theft in the middle of the night,” he said.

By Monday evening, the Rajya Sabha had passed the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, which proposes the bifurcation of the state into two union territories – J&K and Ladakh. Hours before, the government had announced that it had modified Article 370 which granted special autonomous status to the state.

For Kashmir traders in Kochi, all in their 40s and 50s who have settled down here with their families, the thought of their elderly parents at home in the middle of a highly-conflicted and charged up situation is disconcerting. In a curfew-like environment, getting medical help or basic provisions can be daunting.

“I feel more at home in Kerala than Kashmir, because I have lived here for the last 20 years. But my parents have the natural urge to die in their homeland. My father is 71 and my mother is 65 and they have medical issues. If they venture out in this condition, they will get into trouble,” said Muqhtar Ahmad, who runs a shop selling Kashmiri carpets, shawls and precious jewellery.

Nasar Hussain, who has been doing business on Jew Town for the last 20 years, said he has barely slept for the last two days. He has his elderly parents, siblings and relatives in Srinagar whom he has not been able to contact since Sunday night. While normal business played out in Jew Street on Monday, his mind and heart was elsewhere.

“Is this (scrapping of Art 370) how it should be done? Shouldn’t it be done through debates and discussions? They have shut down the entire Valley. There’s no way to communicate with our families. We don’t know what’s happening so we follow the media,” he quipped.

“In my opinion, it’s going to get much worse,” he said.

Hussain has reasons to worry. His younger cousin brother, who’s currently in Kochi, is slated to get married in Srinagar on August 20. But he doesn’t know whether it’s safe to send his brother home. “He’s set to fly day after tomorrow and we were planning to go later. But now, I don’t know what to do. We don’t even know whether the wedding will take place at all. Everything is so baffling.”