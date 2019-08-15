Article 370, 35A were like chains that kept people tied: PM Narendra Modi

Asserting that his government’s decisions on Jammu and Kashmir were driven by national interest and not politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that abrogation of special status to J&K under Article 370 of the Constitution will “empower democracy” there “even more”, as the provision had all along helped the local political class avoid transparency and accountability.

Modi slammed critics of the government’s decision, and said, “Those who ruled Kashmir, thinking it is their divine right to do so, will dislike democratisation and peddle incorrect narratives. They do not want a self-made, younger leadership to emerge.”

Articles 370 and 35(A), he said, were like “chains that kept people tied”.

“Those who are opposing the decisions on Jammu and Kashmir should answer one basic question — what is their defence for Articles 370 and 35(A) remaining? They would have no answer to this question,” Modi said in an interview to news agency IANS.

These critics, he said, are the same people who protest when it comes to anything that helps the common people. “There is a project to provide water to people, they will oppose it. There is a railway track being built, they will oppose that. Their heart only beats for Maoists and terrorists… Today, every Indian is fully standing with the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. I am confident they will stand with us in the aim to boost development and bring peace.”

Modi said opposing the decision are the “usual vested interest groups, political dynasties, those who sympathise with terror, and some friends in the Opposition”.

“The people of India, irrespective of what their political preference is, have supported the steps taken in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. This is about the nation, not politics.” The people of India, he said, are witnessing that “tough but essential decisions that were earlier assumed to be impossible are becoming a reality”.

The Prime Minister said: “The status quo of seven long decades clearly could not fulfil people’s aspirations. Citizens were kept away from the fruits of development. The greatest casualty was the lack of any proper economic avenues to increase earnings…”