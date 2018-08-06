Article 35-A in SC LIVE UPDATES: Court adjourns hearing as J-K administration, Centre cite local poll preparation

Article 35-A LIVE updates: Vehicles off roads, business establishments shut in Srinagar on Sunday. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Article 35-A LIVE updates: Vehicles off roads, business establishments shut in Srinagar on Sunday. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Article 35A Hearing in Supreme Court LIVE Update: The Supreme Court Monday adjourned the hearing on petitions challenging the validity of Article 35A that empowers the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution to define “permanent residents” of the state and provide special rights to them. The adjournment came soon after the court convened.

Both the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration sought the adjournment on the ground that preparations for local body polls were underway. The Centre also said the interlocutor has been appointed and the talks are going on.

The two-judge bench adjourned the matter, saying it will again be listed in the week starting August 27. CJI Misra said, “The petition has to be decided by a three-judge bench but Justice D Y Chandrachud who was to be part of it is absent today.”

Article 35-A was added through “Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954”, issued by the President under Article 370. It replicates a state subject law promulgated by Dogra king Maharaja Hari Singh in 1927, following a strong campaign by Kashmiri Pandits who were opposed to the hiring of civil servants from Punjab.

On Sunday, Kashmir observed an unprecedented shutdown against any tampering with the legislation that guarantees special constitutional rights to the people of the state. The shutdown call was given by separatists to protest against petitions seeking scrapping of Article 35-A. They have also called for a complete shutdown today.