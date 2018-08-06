Article 35-A in SC LIVE UPDATES: Court adjourns hearing as J-K administration, Centre cite local poll preparation

Follow Us:
Monday, August 06, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 6, 2018 11:31:12 am
Article 35A Hearing in Supreme Court LIVE Update: The Supreme Court Monday adjourned the hearing on petitions challenging the validity of Article 35A that empowers the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution to define “permanent residents” of the state and provide special rights to them. The adjournment came soon after the court convened.

Both the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration sought the adjournment on the ground that preparations for local body polls were underway. The Centre also said the interlocutor has been appointed and the talks are going on.

The two-judge bench adjourned the matter, saying it will again be listed in the week starting August 27. CJI Misra said, “The petition has to be decided by a three-judge bench but Justice D Y Chandrachud who was to be part of it is absent today.”

Article 35-A was added through “Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954”, issued by the President under Article 370. It replicates a state subject law promulgated by Dogra king Maharaja Hari Singh in 1927, following a strong campaign by Kashmiri Pandits who were opposed to the hiring of civil servants from Punjab.

On Sunday, Kashmir observed an unprecedented shutdown against any tampering with the legislation that guarantees special constitutional rights to the people of the state. The shutdown call was given by separatists to protest against petitions seeking scrapping of Article 35-A. They have also called for a complete shutdown today.

Live Blog

The Supreme Court will hear petitions challenging article 35-A today. Follow LIVE updates

11:31 (IST) 06 Aug 2018
J&K says it reserves the right to seek adjournment again
11:12 (IST) 06 Aug 2018
SC adjourns hearing on Article 35-A, next hearing on August 27
11:12 (IST) 06 Aug 2018
Centre also cites local body polls, seeks adjournment

Both the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration sought the adjournment on the ground that preparations for local body polls were underway. The Centre also said the interlocutor has been appointed and the talks are going on.

Centre gives same reason as in the past 2 occasions - that interlocutor has been appointed & talks going on. AG appearing for Centre also cites preparations for local body polls to seek adjournment @IndianExpress— Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) August 6, 2018

11:02 (IST) 06 Aug 2018
J-K administration seeks adjournment of hearing, says local body polls preparation going on
11:01 (IST) 06 Aug 2018
Article 35-A lLive updates: What will Centre say today
10:59 (IST) 06 Aug 2018
J-K govt suspended Amarnath Yatra yesterday

The government suspended the Amarnath Yatra and pilgrims weren’t allowed to move from Jammu to Srinagar. The pilgrims at the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal were, however, allowed to move towards the cave shrine.

10:49 (IST) 06 Aug 2018
Places in J-K where strike was observed

The total strike extended beyond Srinagar to North Kashmir’s Baramulla, Sopore, Handwara, Kupwara, Pattan and Bandipore towns, and places in South and Central Kashmir. Almost all business establishments remained closed and public and private transport stayed off the roads. No shikaras plied on Srinagar’s Dal lake. While government offices were already closed due to it being Sunday, business establishments and private offices also downed shutters.

10:48 (IST) 06 Aug 2018
Article 35-A hearing in SC today, Valley shuts, Kargil religious body joins strike

Kashmir on Sunday observed an unprecedented shutdown against any tampering with the legislation that guarantees special constitutional rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The shutdown call was given by separatists to protest against petitions seeking scrapping of Article 35-A. They have also called for a complete shutdown on Monday, the day of the hearing.  A top religious body of Kargil, Jamiat Ulami Asna Asharia, also backed the shutdown call, asking people in the Ladakh district to observe it in support of Article 35-A. Read More

10:38 (IST) 06 Aug 2018

Welcome to our LIVE blog. The Supreme Court will take up the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35-A today. Follow LIVE updates.

SC expresses displeasure over non-appointment of board of visitors for jails by states Article 35-A LIVE updates: The Supreme Court will hear petitions challenging the validity of Article 35A on Monday.

What is Article 35-A and when was it introduced?

Article 35-A is a constitutional provision that allows the Jammu-Kashmir assembly to define permanent residents of the state. According to the Jammu-Kashmir constitution, a Permanent Resident is defined as a person who was a state subject on May 14, 1954, or who has been residing in the state for a period of 10 years, and has “lawfully acquired immovable property in the state”.

It was brought in by a presidential order in 1954 in order to safeguard the rights and guarantee the unique identity of the people of Jammu-Kashmir. Only the Jammu-Kashmir assembly can change the definition of PR through a law ratified by a two-thirds majority.

