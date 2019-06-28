Article 15 movie loosely based on Badaun gangrape-murder case: A brief history of case

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer ‘Article 15’ has finally released and is gaining praises for tackling class, caste and gender issues with ease and a sense of responsibility. The film is loosely based on the 2014 Badaun gangrape and murder case. Read | Article 15 movie review

Advertising

Two minor girls from the Dalit Maurya community were kidnapped, gangraped and hanged from a tree in Badaun in May 2014. The incident had triggered a massive outrage with even United Nations condemning it and calling for immediate action against the perpetrators. We take a look back at how the gruesome incident unfolded.

Here is how the incident unfolded

May 27, 2014: Two girls, cousins and minors, from the Dalit Maurya community, go missing from UP’s Badaun district. Family members approach the police to file a missing report but police allegedly refuse and tell the family that the girls’ bodies have been found hanging from the mango tree.

May 28, 2014: Villagers gather at the spot and allege that the girls were first gangraped and then hanged from the tree. They also alleged the involvement of police constables and four others in the incident. Protestors block traffic with dead bodies and demand suspension of all the policemen posted. They demand a visit by the then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. An FIR is then registered against seven persons including constables Sarvesh Yadav and Rakshapal Yadav.

Advertising

May 29, 2014: The postmortem report of the two girls confirms that they were raped before the murder. Police outpost incharge Ram Vilas Yadav, constables Sarvesh Yadav and Chhatrapal Yadav are suspended. Two persons, including a policeman, are arrested. One of the accused Pappu Yadav arrested, while two other accused Brijesh and Awadhesh identified and other two remain at large.

May 30, 2014: Another accused arrested taking the figure to three. Outrage spreads over the horrific gangrape as people take to streets protesting inaction by the then Akhilesh Yadav-led government. UP govt informs Home Ministry that action has been taken and the guilty will be punished in the Dalit sisters’ gangrape and murder case in Badaun. BSP chief Mayawati calls for CBI probe and President’s rule in UP.

CM Akhilesh Yadav terms the gangrape and murder of two Dalit sisters as “unfortunate”, as he orders the police to

arrest all the accused immediately. He also says a fast-track court should be constituted to ensure that they were duly punished. Financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the victims announced.

May 31, 2014: All five main accused, including two policemen, are arrested. Then Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi meets the family of the victims and demands a CBI probe into the case. CM Akhilesh Yadav then recommends a CBI probe into the case.

June 01, 2014: BSP chief Mayawati joins the politicians who made a beeline to the village and met the family members of the two Dalit girls. Mayawati also announces Rs 5 lakh each to the victims’ kin from the party fund, claiming that though they have refused the government compensation, they would accept her assistance.

Two of the arrested men confess to the crime even as police claim to be in the process of collecting “concrete” evidence to nail the culprits in court.

June 02, 2014: The United Nations condemns the “brutal” gang rape and murder of two teenaged girls, calling for immediate action against the perpetrators and to address violence against women and girls across India.

June 06, 2014: A Special Investigation Team, (SIT) formed to investigate the brutal killings. The SIT investigation is mired by contradicting statements and findings by police officers.

June 12, 2014: CBI takes over the case and begins an investigation.

August 2014: CBI says will not file chargesheet as forensic report rules out the possibility of sexual assault. However, maintains perpetrators will not be given clean chit.

October 2015: POCSO court rejects CBI closure report.