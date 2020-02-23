Art 370 made people lazy… domicile law for J&K coming very soon: Singh

Union Minister of State, Jitendra Singh. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Union Minister of State, Jitendra Singh. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Union Minister of State (PMO) Dr. Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir had made people lethargic and used to freebies. In an attempt to address the concerns of the local populace after the revoking of J&K’s special status last year, Singh on Saturday assured the people of the Union Territory that the domicile law is coming “very soon” which would be followed by the Land Act.

Addressing a function on the occasion of signing of an MoU between CSIR-IIIM in Jammu and Canadian pharmaceutical company IndusCann for research and use of cannabis in medicines, Singh said a new dawn is unfolding for the Union Territory of J&K.

A higher number of jobs than those promised will be provided to the youth after the notification of rules is worked out, he said, adding that the objective should be to inculcate a sense of competitiveness.

“The greatest disadvantage for Jammu and Kashmir for its remaining in isolation because of Article 370 is that we became lazy. We became lethargic and we learnt to live on easy freebies,” he said addressing a function at IIIM here. “Is liye humey takleef hoti hai ki ab jobs ka kya hoga, zameen ka kya hoga (That is why we feel worried about jobs and land,” he said, adding that “earlier we used to work for only two hours and get everything”.

“We don’t realise that we were ruining our future generations,” the minister said, adding that for every rupee from the Centre, Jammu remained satisfied with 10 paise while Kashmir took away 90 paise. “Many politicians have become unemployed. I was hearing someone complaining yesterday about lack of jobs,” he said, adding “everything will come”.

“They (jobs) will be more than you had demanded, but recruitment will be done under rules and in a transparent manner and not like your regime when lecturers were appointed and new colleges opened based on monetary consideration, spoiling the future of youths,” he said.

Referring to PM Narendra Modi’s statements on J&K also receiving the same attention as the Northeast, Singh said that those with doubts will see the change in a short span of time with Central Acts applicable in the area.

Singh asked the audience if they did not want to be part of India’s goal to be a five trillion economy.

“If you understand it, I think all the murmuring and whispering which is generated from thoughtless minds will vanish away,” he said.

The minister said Jammu and Kashmir is also under the process of a new industrial policy and a new scientific policy.

