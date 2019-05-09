Arson attack in Gadchiroli, police say naxalites creating hurdles in development works for tribals

In yet another incident of arson in Gadchiroli, naxalites have set ablaze a water tanker and a mixing plant deployed for the road work in the Kasansur area of Etapalli tehsil.

“Naxalites set fire to a water tanker and a mixing plant deployed for the road work, between Ghotsur and Karka villages in the Kasansur area of Etapalli tahsil on Wednesday night. The road is being constructed under Pradhanmantri Gram Sadak Yojana and will benefit 15-20 villages in the area,” a press note issued by Gadchiroli police said.

Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawde said the naxalites are creating hurdles in the way of development projects being undertaken by the government for tribals.

“The Naxalites are putting impediments in the way of development projects being undertaken by the government for the benefit of poor tribals. They claim to be working for the tribals but they are actually working to ensure that the tribals don’t get development,” SP Balkawde said in the press note.

On April 30, naxalites had set afire 27 vehicles near Kurkheda in north Gadchiroli and had later blown up a vehicle on May 1 that killed 15 Gadchiroli police commandos and the civilian driver of the private vehicle.