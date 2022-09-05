‘Can’t permit this type of misinformation’: Union Minister on distortion of Arshdeep Singh’s Wikipedia page

Union Minister for Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar Monday hit out at the distortion of cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s Wikipedia page, saying no intermediary operating in India can permit this type of misinformation.

Reacting to the incident, Chandrasekhar tweeted: “No intermediary operating in India can permit this type of misinformation n deliberate efforts to incitement n #userharm – violates our govts expectation of Safe & Trusted Internet.”

The left-arm pacer faced trolling on social media after he dropped a crucial catch in a thrilling Super 4 Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday. However, support has poured in for the young cricketer from several former players and ministers, including Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa also backed the 23-year-old fast bowler.

Ex-cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party MP Harbhajan Singh slammed the trolls saying “cheap things” about Arshdeep. “Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh,” he tweeted. “No one drops the catch purposely..we are proud of our boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD.”

Chadha also said the kind of hate Arshdeep was being subjected to is appalling. “Let us cut that young man some slack. Arshdeep is an amazing talent and will lead the Indian bowling attack in the coming years. No hate can pull him down,” said Chadha in his tweet.

Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said Arshdeep is a future of the nation. “Victory or defeat is given in game. @arshdeepsinghh is upcoming star who carved out niche in short span. Performed excellent against Pakistan. Regressive psyche to troll him on drop of just a catch. Arshdeep is future of Nation. Inspiration for youth. Hate has no place in sports,” said Hayer in his tweet.

He also spoke to Arshdeep’s mother Baljit Kaur on the phone and told her that Punjab and the whole country was with him.