scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

‘Can’t permit this type of misinformation’: Union Minister on distortion of Arshdeep Singh’s Wikipedia page

Arshdeep Singh faced trolling on social media after he dropped a crucial catch in a thrilling Super 4 Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday

Arshdeep Singh missed a crucial catch during Sunday's India vs Pakistan clash. (Photo: AP)

Union Minister for Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar Monday hit out at the distortion of cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s Wikipedia page, saying no intermediary operating in India can permit this type of misinformation.

Reacting to the incident, Chandrasekhar tweeted: “No intermediary operating in India can permit this type of misinformation n deliberate efforts to incitement n #userharm – violates our govts expectation of Safe & Trusted Internet.”

Also Read |‘Stop criticising young Arshdeep, He will be gutted … let’s cut him slack’: Former Indian cricketers come out in support of Arshdeep Singh

The left-arm pacer faced trolling on social media after he dropped a crucial catch in a thrilling Super 4 Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday. However, support has poured in for the young cricketer from several former players and ministers, including Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa also backed the 23-year-old fast bowler.

Ex-cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party MP Harbhajan Singh slammed the trolls saying “cheap things” about Arshdeep. “Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh,” he tweeted. “No one drops the catch purposely..we are proud of our boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD.”

Chadha also said the kind of hate Arshdeep was being subjected to is appalling. “Let us cut that young man some slack. Arshdeep is an amazing talent and will lead the Indian bowling attack in the coming years. No hate can pull him down,” said Chadha in his tweet.

Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said Arshdeep is a future of the nation. “Victory or defeat is given in game. @arshdeepsinghh is upcoming star who carved out niche in short span. Performed excellent against Pakistan. Regressive psyche to troll him on drop of just a catch. Arshdeep is future of Nation. Inspiration for youth. Hate has no place in sports,” said Hayer in his tweet.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

He also spoke to Arshdeep’s mother Baljit Kaur on the phone and told her that Punjab and the whole country was with him.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 04:25:12 pm
Next Story

Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena has betrayed BJP, don’t rest until it’s punished: Amit Shah

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Hijab ban case: SC to hear batch of 23 petitions again on Sep 7

Hijab ban case: SC to hear batch of 23 petitions again on Sep 7

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Elgar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

Elgar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways
Teachers’ Day 2022

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement