Yusuf Pathan’s relatives arrested for assault, family cries conspiracy ahead of elections

A day after three relatives of former India cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan were arrested for allegedly assaulting a 31-year-old man, his mother-in-law claimed it to be an attempt to “malign his reputation” ahead of the Assembly elections in Bengal.

“A scuffle broke out between the children, during which our children sustained injuries, and they were hurt as well. They have baselessly defamed my son-in-law. We have never used his name to take action or threaten anyone; you can ask any person, or household,” Pathan’s mother-in-law, Naseebjaan Mohd Khaliq, told news agency ANI. Khaliq also called it to be an attempt to “malign his reputation” ahead of the upcoming state Assembly Elections.