Yusuf Pathan’s relatives arrested for assault, family cries conspiracy ahead of elections

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A day after three relatives of former India cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan were arrested for allegedly assaulting a 31-year-old man, his mother-in-law claimed it to be an attempt to “malign his reputation” ahead of the Assembly elections in Bengal.
“A scuffle broke out between the children, during which our children sustained injuries, and they were hurt as well. They have baselessly defamed my son-in-law. We have never used his name to take action or threaten anyone; you can ask any person, or household,” Pathan’s mother-in-law, Naseebjaan Mohd Khaliq, told news agency ANI. Khaliq also called it to be an attempt to “malign his reputation” ahead of the upcoming state Assembly Elections.
“Since elections are currently underway, people are using this opportunity to malign his reputation. All we seek is justice. Why are they maligning his name? He does not have absolutely anything to do with the matter, he did not threaten anyone,” she told the reporters.
#WATCH | Mumbai: Yusuf Pathan's mother-in-law, Naseebjaan Mohd Khaliq, says, "A scuffle broke out between the children, during which our children sustained injuries, and they were hurt as well. They have baselessly defamed my son-in-law… Since elections are currently underway,… https://t.co/dgTcDOkOxd pic.twitter.com/cp23gSOjPt
— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2026
Khaliq’s statement comes a day after a scuffle that broke out between a Byculla resident and Yusuf Pathan’s relatives. The fight broke out when a local, Yusuf Khan, got into an argument with them. Khan allegedly splashed water from a puddle on the road while driving home. The water splashed on Shoaib, Pathan’s relative. Despite apologising, Shoaib allegedly assaulted Yusuf, leading Yusuf and his family to head to the police station to file a complaint against him.
On their way to the police station, Yusuf Khan was allegedly accosted by Pathan’s relatives. The allegedly launched an attack on Khan and his family using bamboo sticks and baseball bats. Yusuf Khan’s brother-in-law suffered a fracture on his hand in the attack. Khan’s uncle, too, suffered injuries .
Pathan’s father-in-law, brother-in-law, and another relative were then arrested on charges of assault and causing grievous injury, produced in court, and sent into judicial custody until May 2. The fourth accused is still absconding, a senior officer of the Byculla police told The Indian Express.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram