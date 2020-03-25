Arrests, photos with pamphlets: Police enforce state lockdowns

Traffic policeman stops a tourist in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express Photo) Traffic policeman stops a tourist in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

In Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, violators were made to pose for photos holding pamphlets on the lockdown. In Gujarat, four members of a family were booked for not revealing details of a recent trip to Dubai. In Punjab, police helped people with grocery purchases but wielded batons to chase away motorists.

Many states enforced local shutdowns through Tuesday by registering scores of FIRs and detaining hundreds before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Gujarat: 426 detained, 238 cases lodged

“We had a success rate of 80-90 per cent on the first day. We have also decided to set up a 24/7 control room to enforce the lockdown,” DGP Shivanand Jha said.

Among those booked were four members of a family in Gandhinagar for not following home quarantine directives after a recent trip to Dubai — all four have tested positive for COVID-19.

Haryana: 60 FIRs, 90 arrested

Besides the FIRs and arrests, hundreds of challans were issued to motorists and their vehicles impounded. “People were warned wherever minor non-compliance was found. They were allowed to purchase basic necessities, but only after following social distancing norms,” Navdeep Singh Virk, ADGP (Law and Order), said.

Chhattisgarh: Hotel owner, ex-corporator booked

In Ambikapur, a hotel owner and an ex-corporator were booked for organising a party for 2,000 people on Sunday, the day of the Janata Curfew. “Police have traced all those who attended the party and asked them to follow self-quarantine,” Sarguja SP Ashutosh Singh said.

In Rajnandgaon, police stopped people found loitering on roads and driving without masks, and made them pose for photos with pamphlets that declared the holder to be an “enemy of the public”. “I have seen the pictures, but I am unaware as to who did it or why this was done. I am looking into the matter,” SP B S Dhruv said.

Jharkhand: 12 FIRs

People at a sweet shop in Doranda, a pan shop near Manjhi Chowk and near a cinema hall in the Hinoo area of Ranchi were found violating prohibitory orders, police said.

“In Jagannathpur, people at a gift corner and others in Hawai Nagar were booked for violating lockdown orders,” Ranchi SSP Anish Gupta said. Two FIRs were also registered against those who stepped out for an evening walk, he said.

In Saraikela-Kharsawan, the administration clicked photos of travellers holding pamphlets that said they would “not step out” of their homes.

Punjab: 228 FIRs, 111 arrests

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh posted video clips of policemen distributing food to people from economically weaker sections in Ajnala, and helping others buy vegetables from a vendor while offering hand sanitisers.

Several other videos circulated on social media, however, showed violators being lathicharged, made to do sit-ups, beaten and abused for violating the lockdown.

Kerala: 402 cases registered

Apart from registering cases, a travel pass to be issued by district SPs was made mandatory for those engaged in essential services. Besides, police said, those who venture out in private vehicles will have to furnish an affidavit mentioning purpose of travel, destination and time of return.

Rajasthan: 29 held

Police arrested two persons for circulating misleading videos during the Janata Curfew Sunday. One of the videos, which showed the Ramganj Bazaar functioning normally, was found to have been taken the previous day. In the other, a contractual employee had posted a news channel broadcast with morphed headlines.

Uttarakhand: 55 FIRs, 160 arrested

DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said 6,000 police personnel and 20 companies of PAC have been deployed across the state for enforcement of the lockdown. —(With ENS inputs)

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.