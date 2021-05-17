Arrested YSRCP MP moves Supreme Court for bail, alleges torture in CID custody

Lok Sabha MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who was arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police on May 14 under sedition charges for alleged hate speeches, has approached the Supreme Court seeking bail and terming the case against him a result of “political vendetta”. He also claimed he was “beaten mercilessly” by the state CID, which arrested him, while in custody.

The rebel YSRCP MP from Narasapuram, who is known to be critical of his party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, has challenged the May 15 order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, asking him to approach the sessions court for bail.

In his petition, Raju said the state government had asked the DIG, CID, Amaravathi, to conduct an inquiry into his “actions in addressing the print and electronic media accusing failure of the chief minister and his government in dealing with Covid-related issues”. He said he was arrested subsequently on the basis of the DIG’s report holding him guilty of “indulging in hate speeches against certain communities and promoting disaffection against the government…”

The High Court, he contended, “had failed to notice that the FIR is lodged by the State, which had an axe to grind against the petitioner, as he is critical of the functioning of the chief minister and his government and the case is nothing, but political vendetta…”

Raju’s son K Bharat has also moved a plea in the Supreme Court against the High Court order constituting a medical board headed by the superintendent of Government General Hospital, Guntur to check his medical condition following allegations of torture in custody.

His plea said the “Superintendent of Government General Hospital, Guntur is a gynecologist under whom the Medical Board constituted” and “is closely associated with the ruling party… and hence it cannot be expected that a true and correct report on injuries would be reported by the Medical Board”.

The son said the family apprehends threat to Raju’s life and that “there is visible and deliberate conduct on the part of the police to cause physical harm and injury to the detainee”. The plea said for the truth to come out, “it is imperative that he is examined by Independent medical experts”.

The High Court while setting up the Medical Board had rejected the prayer to allow the family doctor’s presence during the medical examination. It also turned down the request to allow his security guards — Raju has Y Category security — with him. In the court, the state denied allegations that Raju was tortured in custody.