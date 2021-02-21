Arrested with cocaine, BJP youth leader alleges plot by party man

A day after being arrested for allegedly carrying 90 grams of cocaine in her car in Kolkata, BJP youth wing leader Pamela Goswami on Saturday claimed that she had been framed by her party colleague Rakesh Singh and demanded his arrest.

“I have been framed. I have evidence. Rakesh Singh who is close to (BJP general secretary and party’s Bengal in-charge) Kailash Vijayvargiya should be arrested. This is his conspiracy. I want the CID (Criminal Investigation Department) and detective department to investigate,” the 23-year-old state secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) said while being taken to a court for production. The court was yet to pass an order on her custody.

Vijayvargiya told reporters in Kolkata: “I have no knowledge about it. We believe in the judicial system. If someone has done something wrong, law will take its course. I don’t know about it at all. But yes, in the past, many of our leaders have been falsely framed in the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) cases too.”

Meanwhile, Singh, a member of BJP’s state committee, raised questions as how “a person who is in their (police) custody can just take my name” and alleged a TMC conspiracy to malign his party.

The Kolkata Police, however, claimed that she was caught based on a “tip-off” and her father had last year complained that she was consuming drugs.

Pamela’s mother Madhuchanda claimed that she was being framed.