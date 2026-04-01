11 arrested for ‘spreading rumours’ about LPG, petrol shortage; police say they were chasing views online

Those arrested by Rajasthan police include the people behind ‘Berozgaar Boyzz’, which has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram

Written by: Hamza Khan
2 min readJaipurUpdated: Apr 2, 2026 05:27 AM IST
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The Bhilwara Police has arrested 11 persons from across the district for allegedly spreading rumours of fuel and LPG shortage.

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Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh said, “A lot of people have been spreading rumours regarding a shortage of gas and LPG, though there is nothing like that. The administration and the government have continuously clarified that there is no dearth anywhere and that the people shouldn’t be misled.”

“We have taken preventive action against those spreading rumours by arresting them. We are constantly monitoring social media; lawful action will be taken against all those indulging in such acts. And if they violate the rules, a case will be filed too,” he said.

Those arrested include the people behind ‘Berozgaar Boyzz’, which has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram. Four persons were arrested by the Banera police station, two by the Badliyas police station, and one each by the Subhash Nagar and Gandhi Nagar police stations. All eight have since been released.

Bhilwara police said in a statement, “Some anti-social elements were spreading misleading and rumour-fueled information on social media platforms regarding shortages of domestic LPG, petrol, and diesel, creating confusion and unnecessary fear among the public. These rumours were causing panic among citizens and potentially increasing demand for resources unnecessarily. Taking this matter seriously, social media platforms were continuously monitored, and the Social Media Cell identified the individuals spreading the misleading posts and messages.”

“By spreading false and misleading information on social media, they were attempting to mislead the public and create an atmosphere of fear in society. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were deliberately spreading such misleading content to increase views and followers on social media,” it said.

In an apology video, one of those arrested said he had made it with comedic intent. Another accused said he made a mistake uploading such a video, adding that there is no dearth in Bhilwara and gas is available.

Hamza Khan
Hamza Khan

Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication. Expertise Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More

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