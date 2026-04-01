11 arrested for ‘spreading rumours’ about LPG, petrol shortage; police say they were chasing views online

Those arrested include the people behind ‘Berozgaar Boyzz’, which has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram. (File Photo)

The Bhilwara Police has arrested 11 persons from across the district for allegedly spreading rumours of fuel and LPG shortage.

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Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh said, “A lot of people have been spreading rumours regarding a shortage of gas and LPG, though there is nothing like that. The administration and the government have continuously clarified that there is no dearth anywhere and that the people shouldn’t be misled.”

“We have taken preventive action against those spreading rumours by arresting them. We are constantly monitoring social media; lawful action will be taken against all those indulging in such acts. And if they violate the rules, a case will be filed too,” he said.