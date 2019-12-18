Arrested for remarks on Nehru, others, actor Payal Rohatgi gets bail

Payal Rohatgi had posted the objectionable content on September 6 and 21 on her social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. (Source: Instagram/Payal Rohatgi) Payal Rohatgi had posted the objectionable content on September 6 and 21 on her social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. (Source: Instagram/Payal Rohatgi)

A local court in Bundi granted bail to model-actor Payal Rohatgi on Tuesday, a day after she was sent to judicial custody following her objectionable comments against Motilal Nehru and Jawaharlal Nehru, among others.

Rajasthan Police had picked up Rohatgi from Ahmedabad on Sunday and presented her at the ACJM court Monday which sent her into judicial custody. Her lawyer had filed a bail plea in the sessions court on Monday which was heard Tuesday.

Talking to journalists, she said, “This was my first jail experience – I hope it was the last…. The (jail) food is not very good but it is good for those who want spicy food, since it is winter…”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App