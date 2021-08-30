Arrested for raping minor, teen gets bail after paternity test comes back negative

A TEENAGER, who was arrested last month for the rape and impregnation of a minor girl in Kerala’s Malappuram district, has been released unconditionally on bail after a DNA paternity test came back negative.

The 18-year-old spent 35 days in judicial custody before he was released Saturday. Police had taken him into custody from his house on July 22 midnight, and he was remanded in judicial custody the next day.

The Class XII student alleged physical and mental torture at the hands of the police, and his lawyer said that they will file a damage suit.

“I vehemently objected to the allegation that I had raped the minor and impregnated her. Before the next day’s break, I was taken to the house of the girl, handcuffed. The girl told the police that I had abused her and was responsible for the pregnancy,” the teenager said after he was released.

He said he knew the girl but denied there was any relationship between them. “When the police forced me to confess to the charges of rape and impregnating the girl, I pleaded ignorance. They tortured me mentally as well as physically to take the responsibility for the pregnancy,” he said.

The teenager’s lawyer said the police moved against te teen solely based on the girl’s statement. “It was the prosecution’s decision to go for a paternity test without any delay. We are planning to file a damage suit against the police,” the lawyer said.

The 18-year-old’s father said the paternity test has brought relief for the entire family. “The girl also hails from our locality, but even after the DNA test result, they haven’t tendered an apology for humiliating my son,” the father said.

Meanwhile, police sources said although the paternity test came out negative, the teenager will still have to face the sexual abuse charges against him. “We have also started probing to identify the person who has impregnated the girl,” an officer said.