Arrested CFI man got funds, asked to go to Hathras, says ED

PROBING INTO an alleged money laundering angle relating to a 2013 training camp in Kerala, the Enforcement Directorate on Sunday said Campus Front of India (CFI) national general secretary K A Rauf Sharif had transferred funds to CFI treasurer Ateequr Rahman “with a directive to go to Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) with a delegation”.

Ateequr is one of the four persons, including journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested by UP Police while they were on their way to Hathras, where a Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered. The police had said they were going to Hathras to disrupt social harmony.

CFI is the student wing of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Siddique Kappan had worked with its now defunct Malayalam daily.

Rauf was apprehended from Thiruvananthapuram airport on Saturday. The ED had issued several summons to him in the past two months, but he never turned up. In fact, he tried to fly out of the country after sending an e-mail to the investigating officer, saying he would appear before the agency.

Rauf was presented before a court in Kochi, which remanded him in judicial custody. In the remand report, ED said the agency has come across huge remittance into multiple accounts of Rauf, particularly in the current year.

The training camp, allegedly led by PFI, was busted in 2013 by Kerala Police in Kannur and later the NIA took over the probe. In 2018, the ED registered a case under sections 3 and 4 of PMLA and has been probing since then into the money laundering angle.

The ED said Rauf had transferred money to Ateequr several times for conducting events of the organisation. “He received huge amounts of foreign remittance during lockdown although he has been away from his work place in Oman… The nature of these transactions are suspicious,” it said.

