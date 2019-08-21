Arrest warrant issued against absconding Bihar MLA Anant Singh

A court in Bihar’s Barh town on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against Mokama MLA Anant Singh in connection with the Arms Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. Patna Police have also issued lookout circular against Singh.

Last week, police seized an AK-47, a magazine with 26 live cartridges, and two grenades from Singh’s residence. The police later booked the Independent legislator, who is absconding.

Patna Rural SP Kantesh Mishra said, “Several police teams have been conducting raids to arrest Anant Singh.”

Singh, however, has released two recorded videos, in which he accused the police of trying to “falsely implicate him”. “I have full faith in the court, I would surrender before the court in three-four days,” he said in one of the videos.