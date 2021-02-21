Arrest warrant against BSP ex-MP

The Lucknow Chief Judicial Magistrate on Saturday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against gangster-turned-politician Dhananjay Singh for his alleged role in the murder of former Mau block head Ajit Singh. The move came four days after the Lucknow Police gunned down the main accused in the case. Bike-borne assailants had shot dead 39-year-old Ajit under the Vibhuti Khand police station area of Lucknow on January.

According to senior police officers, the role of former BSP MP Dhananjay was being investigated in the murder case. Several evidences that were collected during the probe suggested that he was involved in the murder conspiracy. Besides, Dhananjay owns a flat at Sharda Apartment in Gomti Nagar Extension area where the four shooters involved in the killing took shelter before the incident.

Police sources said the suspected motive behind Ajit’s killing was to prevent him from testifying against a mafia, Kuntu Singh, in the murder case of former MLA Sarvesh Singh Sipu. Ajit was a witness in the case and his testimony was scheduled just days after he was killed.

On January 5, two other persons — Ajit’s associate Mohar Singh and a food delivery boy who was passing by — were left injured in the firing. The assailants had opened fire when Ajit and his associate got down from their bulletproof SUV to have some roadside snacks. Ajit also had several cases, including murder, registered against him. A week before, he was expelled from Mau district by the district administration.

Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur had earlier told The Sunday Express that during the shootout one of the shooters had suffered a gunshot injury in the ribs and he was then taken to a flat in Alaknanda apartment in Lucknow. It was later found that one Vipul Singh, who is close to Dhananjay, had called local doctor Nikhil Singh for his treatment. The doctor had treated the shooter for around two-and half-hour, after which Vipul rushed the shooter to Sultanpur for further treatment.

Police said Dhananjay had called a doctor, A K Singh, in Sultanpur and asked him to attend the injured shooter.

“We have also found evidence that Dhananjay was continuously in touch with Vipul,” Thakur had said.

Confirming the Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against Dhananjay, Thakur said the court had issued it after finding merit in Lucknow Police’s request. “Based on the evidence, we can say that Dhananjay was involved in the entire conspiracy. Kuntu Singh and others are already in prison. Only Dhananjay is out of jail,” he said.