Arrest those behind JNU violence: BHU students, staff

STUDENTS AT BHU in Varanasi protested against the violence at JNU in New Delhi by organising a meeting on the campus Tuesday and sought “immediate arrest” of those behind the incident.

An ‘Aakrosh Sabha’ was organised by BHU students, teachers and non-teaching staff associated with several outfits related to SC/ST, OBC, and minority communities.

At Allahabad University (AU), an attempt was made to take out a protest march outside the university but it was stopped by police deployed there. An attempt to burn an effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also foiled by the police.

On Monday, students affiliated to Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, NSUI, AISA and other groups took out a protest march which came in front of another march taken out by ABVP students. For nearly an hour, both the groups kept raising slogans against each other but were soon pacified.

There is also heavy police cover at Lucknow University and Aligarh Muslim University.

