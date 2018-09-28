Arrest of three Kashmiris in Delhi in a month calls for probe: Home Ministry

Three men from Kashmir have been arrested in Delhi over alleged terror links within just 20 days. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA/Representational Image) Three men from Kashmir have been arrested in Delhi over alleged terror links within just 20 days. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA/Representational Image)

Arrests of three men from Kashmir over alleged terror links within just 20 days in Delhi have got security agencies thinking whether trouble in the Valley is spilling over.

NIA Wednesday arrested Sajjad Abdul Wani (34), a resident of Srinagar, for allegedly carrying money to Mohammed Salman, a man linked to Lashkar-e-Toiba, in Nizamuddin. The money was allegedly connected to funding being sent from Lahore-based Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) to foment trouble in India. FIF is believed to be a front organisation of Lashkar led by Hafiz Mohammed Sayeed.

On September 6, Delhi Police arrested two youths from Kashmir, Parvez Lone (24) and Jamshed Paul (19), near Jama Masjid and claimed they were associated with Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir. Both hailed from Shopian. “We don’t yet have evidence to suggest that Wani or Lone and Paul had plans to execute any attack in Delhi. But the fact that three Kashmiri men have been arrested in a month in Delhi calls for deeper probe,” a home ministry official said.

