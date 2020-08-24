Arrest of sharpshooter for bid to kill BJP leader: ATS picks up four ‘suspects’ from Maharashtra, Karnataka

Speaking to The Indian Express, an ATS official said, “We have picked up the four suspects as our investigation showed that they were in constant touch with Irfan while he was in Ahmedabad. (Representational)

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) picked up four “suspects” from Maharashtra and Karnataka in connection with the arrest of an alleged sharpshooter of Chhota Shakeel gang in Ahmedabad who was allegedly hired to assassinate Gordhan Zadafia, who was the state home minister during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

According to ATS officials, two suspects from Karnataka and two from Maharashtra have been picked up by different teams of the ATS and they are being brought to the Gujarat ATS headquarters in Ahmedabad.

Officials said that the suspects were allegedly in touch with 24-year-old Irfan alias Kalia Shaikh from Chembur in Mumbai, an alleged sharpshooter of Chhota Shakeel gang, who was held from Hotel Vinus near Lal Darwaza of Ahmedabad on August 19. Shaikh has been charged in an FIR at Gujarat ATS police station under UAPA Act, Arms Act and Indian Penal Code Section 307 for allegedly trying to assassinate senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gordhan Zadafia at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI.

Speaking to The Indian Express, an ATS official said, “We have picked up the four suspects as our investigation showed that they were in constant touch with Irfan while he was in Ahmedabad. They are currently in transit and they have not been detained yet. After we interrogate then we will decide whether to charge them based on their culpability.”

Shaikh was held by a four-member ATS team and Ahmedabad Crime Branch officials around 2:30 am on August 19 from a room in Hotel Vinus after he checked in the hotel on August 18 morning.

Shaikh had also allegedly fired one round from a 9mm pistol at the police team during the operation. It has been alleged that Shaikh had visited BJP office Kamalam in Gandhinagar to do recee and was in constant touch with his “handler” on WhatsApp.

Officials also said that another accomplice of Shaikh had come with him to Ahmedabad from Mumbai and is currently absconding. After he was nabbed, Shaikh turned Covid-19 positive on August 20 and he has been shifted to an isolation ward in Sola Civil Hospital of Ahmedabad.

