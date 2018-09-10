Arrest of ISJK men: Delhi Police trace pistol to Amroha contractor

Parvez Ahmad Lone and Jamshed Zahoor Paul were arrested near Red Fort on Friday. (Express photo) Parvez Ahmad Lone and Jamshed Zahoor Paul were arrested near Red Fort on Friday. (Express photo)

Three Days after two Kashmiri men were arrested in Delhi with two pistols, Delhi Police have traced the owner of one of the weapons to an Amroha-based contractor named Shah Alam (52). The police also found out that the pistol was allegedly sold to one of the arrested persons by two minors for Rs 17,000. The police have now issued notices to Alam and the parents of minors to record their statements.

On Thursday, Parvez Ahmad Lone (24) and Jamshed Zahoor Paul (19) were arrested in Delhi for allegedly transporting weapons. According to the police, the weapons were meant for the Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) terror group. Two pistols and 10 cartridges were recovered from them, the police had said.

“Delhi Police contacted Shah Alam whose licensed pistol was recovered from Parvez and Jamshed. Alam told police that he was recently hospitalised. A minor boy, he claimed, picked his pistol from his house and handed over to another minor on September 4 in exchange for a cellphone,” said Razabpur SHO Dharmendra Singh. He said the police questioned the minor. “He said he and his friend sold the pistol to Parvez for Rs 17,000.”

ACP (Special Cell) Govind Sharma said notices have been issued to Alam and the parents of the minors.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App