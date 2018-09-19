Arrest of activists: SC resumes hearing, to examine ‘evidence’ against accused

Arrest of activists: A bench headed by the CJI is hearing the case. (Express photo/Abhinav Saha) Arrest of activists: A bench headed by the CJI is hearing the case. (Express photo/Abhinav Saha)

The Supreme Court Wednesday will examine the material that the Pune police will produce against five activists to see if it warrants their arrest in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence last January. P Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha were arrested in August for their alleged links to Maoists.

During the previous hearing two days ago, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had extended the activists’ house arrest till Wednesday. The Pune police are expected to produce the case diary and other evidence related to their probe today. The bench, which also comprises Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, had said, “Every criminal investigation is based on allegations; We have to see whether there is some material.”

During the hearing, the counsel for the government had questioned how the activists had directly approached the Supreme Court. “Every case can’t come to the Supreme Court. It is a wrong procedure. They have options to approach the lower court, high courts or even other legal options to seek redressal,” it had argued. “What is it that creates doubts in their minds that lower judicial forum won’t hear them? They have not said that courts below are not hearing them.”

The petitioners, meanwhile, countered that they had moved the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation in the case. The CJI said “issues like independent enquiry, etc, comes at a later stage,” but added that it would consider an investigation if there were grave lapses in the probe.

The activists have been under house arrest since August 29.

