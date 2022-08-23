BJP suspends Telangana MLA Thakur Raja Singh for remarks against Prophet

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday suspended its Telangana MLA T Raja Singh for his controversial remarks targeting Islam.

The Hyderabad police arrested BJP MLA T Raja Singh Tuesday morning for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet in a video posted on social media, amid protests against his comments across the city, said officials.

“We have received several complaints. MLA Raja Singh has been apprehended. We will update you about the arrest as well as the sections soon,” DCP (West Zone) Joel Davis told indianexpress.com.