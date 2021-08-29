Around 9 lakh people in Kerala hesitant to take vaccine: Pinarayi

Around 9 lakh people in Kerala — comprising those above 60 years and individuals with co-morbidities — are reluctant to take the Covid-19 vaccine, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Vijayan said the reluctance is due to the fear about the side effects of vaccines. “The government is trying to create a readiness for vaccination among them and give them the vaccine protection at the earliest. Even then, many are not willing for vaccination, which would be seriously looked into,’’ said the Chief Minister.

He said unscientific anti-vaccine campaigns have contributed to the anxieties surroudning the jabs. He said the vaccine has fewer side effects in aged persons than it does among the young. The Chief Minister said the elderly and those with comorbidities should be persuaded to take jabs. There would be steps to see they are encouraged by friends and relatives.