Abetment to suicide case against Arnab Goswami to be reopened, CID to probe

The abetment to suicide case registered against TV journalist Arnab Goswami and two others, which was closed by the Raigad police last year, will now be re-investigated by the state CID.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that following the request of the family members of 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik, both of whom were found dead at their bungalow in Alibaug in May 2018, the case will be re-investigated by the CID.

The Alibaug police had closed the case last year stating that enough evidence was not found against Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of The Republic, and two others to chargesheet them in the case. While Anvay was the managing director of a Mumbai-based architectural and interior designing firm, Concorde Designs Private Limited, his mother was on the board of directors of the firm. The Republic had earlier said that they had cleared all the dues of Concorde Designs

On Tuesday, Deshmukh tweeted, “Adnya Naik had complained to me that Alibaug police had not investigated non-payment of dues from Arnab Goswami’s Republic which drove her entrepreneur father and grandma to suicide in May 2018. I’ve ordered a CID re-investigation of the case.”

Adnya had also alleged that the police had not investigated the angle of Rs 83 lakh that Goswami had not paid her father, which, she said, drove him to suicide.

Superintendent of Police (Raigad) Anil Paraskar said, “We had registered a case of abetment to suicide against three persons when the body of the deceased was found based on the suicide note. However, last year in April, we submitted a summary report before a court stating that there was not enough evidence to file a chargesheet against the accused.”

An officer said it also came to light that while Anvay had committed suicide, the post-mortem examination report of Kumud indicated that she had been strangulated. Following that the police also registered a case of murder.

The police suspects that Naik may have killed his mother and then committed suicide himself. While Kumud’s body was found on the sofa in the ground floor, Anvay was found hanging from the ceiling on the first floor by the caretaker of the bungalow.

The police also said it had found a suicide note written in English that said he and his mother decided to take the extreme step on account of payments due to them not being cleared by the owners of three companies – Arnab Goswami, Feroz Shaikh of IcastX/Skimedia and Niteish Sarda of Smartworks. The three firms owed Naik’s company, Concorde Designs Pvt Ltd, Rs 83 lakh, Rs 4 crore and Rs 55 lakh respectively, the note reportedly added.

An officer said that during the investigation they found that Anvay was in heavy debt and was struggling to repay money to contractors. The Raigad police also found that Naik had an NC (non-cognizable) case registered against a contractor in Mumbai after the latter had allegedly threatened him to repay the money he had taken

