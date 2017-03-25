‘I was not allowed to enter my own studio at Times Now’: Arnab Goswami’s candid admission

Senior journalist Arnab Goswami is decidedly one of the most well-known faces in the journalism industry today. Former Editor-in-Chief at Times Now, Goswami’s Newshour at 9 pm witnessed high-charged debates on various issues of national importance. Goswami threw in the towel after his last show on Times Now as he announced his new venture ‘Republic’. Meanwhile, Rahul Shivshankar filled in Goswami’s big boots as the Editor-In-Chief of the news channel.

In an interview to News24, Goswami frankly revealed his reasons for quitting the job. He said he wanted to establish an unbiased media publication that could raise tough questions which others usually steer clear of. In a tell-all speech, Goswami said, “I have declared my independence from the fake media, compromised media. I don’t need security, but we will raise these questions. The only question is this: Will we ask difficult questions or will we avoid them?”

He didn’t stop there.

“Should I stop asking these questions or play safe?” Goswami asked the audience. He seemed visibly hurt when he said, “Two days before I left Times Now, I was told you can’t do the program. 18th November was my last day, I was not allowed to enter my own studio. The studio I built. I was stopped.”

He further added: “I was very upset. When you build an institution and are not allowed to enter your own studio you feel sad. It hurts you somewhere,” Goswami told the news anchor.

Goswami rose to fame for his daily prime time show ‘The News Hour’, which reportedly brings in over 60 per cent revenue for Times Now.

