Maharashtra government moves apex court, says Arnab browbeating investigators

The Maharashtra government has approached the Supreme Court, accusing Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami of “browbeating” investigators by “creating fear psychosis”.

An FIR was filed against Goswami in connection with a news show on April 21 in which he posed questions to Congress president Sonia Gandhi regarding the lynching of sadhus in Palghar.

The petition, filed on May 2, has sought a direction “to insulate the investigating agency from any pressure, threat and coercion” and to enable it to carry out its obligations in a “fair and transparent manner” and to restrain Goswami from “abusing the interim protection” granted by the court.

The plea has referred to a show on Republic TV’s Hindi channel and said “statement on his debate… are aimed at browbeating, terrorizing and intimidating the investigating officer”.

Accusing Goswami of abusing his position as a journalist, it said, “…he has repeatedly used his position as well as his channel to make unjustified and unwarranted disparaging, ridiculing, false (as per record) and derogatory statements against the police including the commissioner of police,” the plea said.

“This appears to be aimed solely at browbeating the investigating officers by creating a fear psychosis that they would also face dire consequences and would be publicly ridiculed…”

On April 24, the apex court granted protection to Goswami against any coercive action for three weeks in connection with the FIRs lodged against him.

