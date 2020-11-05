Arnab Goswami arrest: Sena, NCP, Congress hit out at BJP over ‘selective outrage’

BJP youth wing workers protest near Mantralaya in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Hours after Arnab Goswami’s arrest in Maharashtra in connection with an abetment to suicide case, the constituents of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra hit out at the BJP for its “selective outrage” over the incident and dismissed allegations of politics of vendetta.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate referred to the arrest of freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia and the FIR against Scroll Executive Editor Supriya Sharma over a report published from Varanasi’s Domari village — both by the UP Police. “I am actually very shocked with the selective outrage of the BJP, of sections of government … Why were they selectively silent when sedition charges were slapped against journalists.”

Without naming Goswami, Shrinate said “what he does in the garb of journalism is the work of a BJP frontal. To accuse people, to hurl abuses, to make any sort of allegations, to use that language that he does…is he judge or jury?” She said “the BJP should be the last” to talk about freedom of press.

Explained | What is the suicide case in which Arnab Goswami has been arrested by Maharashtra Police?

The Shiv Sena too dismissed the BJP’s allegations of politics of revenge and muzzling of the press freedom. “BJP leaders are shouting today about Goswami’s arrest as if he is a BJP worker. The investigation in the suicide case has started… Where does the question of freedom of press or Emergency come in,” Sena spokesperson and state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab asked while terming Goswami as the “BJP’s parrot”. “It needs to be seen if BJP’s life is stuck in the parrot.”

NCP state spokesperson Umesh Patil said, “Since the home ministry portfolio was then with Devendra Fadnavis, he should be made a co-accused in the case… police officials who tried to pressure the Naik family should also be made co-accused.”

Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh said, “Nobody is above the law and Maharashtra Police will take appropriate action as per law.” He said the case was reopened after the interior designer’s wife approached a court.

