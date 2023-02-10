Turkey earthquake: 106 victims treated at Indian Army’s field hospital in Iskenderun

The Indian Army’s 60 Para Field Hospital has treated as many as 106 earthquake-affected victims in Turkey’s Iskenderun, Hatay till Friday afternoon as part of Operation Dost, government officials said.

Around 19,000 people have reportedly died in Turkey due to the earthquake and thousands have been injured. To help Turkey with the rescue mission and medical aid, India had launched Operation Dost—a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission with NDRF and Army teams reaching Turkey within hours of the disaster.

On Tuesday, the Agra-based 60 Para Field Hospital dispatched a 99-member medical team. The mobilisation of the field unit took place hours after the announcement of disaster relief response to the earthquake-hit country.

The Army’s medical team comprises critical care specialist teams including orthopaedic surgical team, general surgical specialist team, medical specialist teams apart from other medical teams.

The teams were equipped with X-ray machines, ventilators, oxygen generation plant, cardiac monitors and associated equipment for establishing a 30 bedded medical facility.

Two C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force carried the Army teams.

The 60 Para Field hospital is a decorated unit which as 60th Parachute Field Ambulance was deployed in Korea between 1950-53 and played an important role in the historic Operation Tomahawk along with a regiment of the US Army. The unit was commanded by Lt Col A.G. Rangaraj, 2.2 lakh patients during the Korean war. Lt. Col. Rangaraj was a recipient of the Maha Vir Chakra.

Acknowledging the efforts of the team, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday tweeted that they are working day and night as part of Operation Dost.

“They will keep giving their best to ensure maximum lives and property are saved. In this critical time, India stands firmly with the people of Turkiye,” he tweeted.