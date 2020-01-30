Army’s Northern Command ordered to pay Rs 5.5 crore as interim award

Arbitration proceedings in the case are underway since August 2019. Arbitration proceedings in the case are underway since August 2019.

The Army’s Northern Command has been ordered to pay an interim compensation of Rs 5.5 crore to a supplier of anti-mine boots, whose payment of Rs 16 crore was withheld by the Command since they were deemed to have been of defective quality.

The sole arbitrator in the case, based in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, ruled earlier this month that the interim award of Rs 5.5 crore must be paid to the supplier — Gee Kay Engineering Industries, based in Batala, Punjab — since the Northern Command had accepted the boots after conducting all due tests.

The arbitrator has also noted that the supplier was facing financial ruin due to the non-payment, as he had taken credit to supply the order of more than 6,000 pairs of anti-mine boots.

Procured by the Northern Command in 2018, the boots were distributed among units deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in order to provide protection to soldiers who venture close to the minefields laid along the LoC.

The supplier has contended that it met all requirements as specified in the General Staff Qualitative Requirements (GSQR). Contending that non-payment of Rs 16 crore is causing it grave financial sufferings, the firm has pleaded before the arbitrator that an interim award of Rs 5.5 crore be given to it against the outstanding amount so that it can repay the bank interest.

The Army has opposed the company’s claim and argued that there had been several mine blast incidents along the LoC in which soldiers wearing the anti-mine boots suffered amputation of limbs. The Northern Command contended that as per GSQR, the boots should provide protection to the feet and limit injury/trauma caused to the maximum possible extent and prevent amputation of foot.

Dismissing the Army’s contentions, the arbitrator has noted that the firm supplied samples of the boots which were as per GSQR standards.

