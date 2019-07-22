Army yet to decide on MS’s request to train with TA

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s request to serve his Territorial Army battalion is still under process, Army sources said, with a decision on the application possible as early as Monday.

Only after a decision is taken by the Army authorities, can the scope, duration, venue and charter of his training with his battalion be finalised, they added. The former India skipper has communicated his unavailability for two months to the selectors as he intends to serve the Territorial Army.

The 106 Infantry Battalion, of which Dhoni was appointed an honorary lieutenant colonel in 2011, is currently deployed in Jammu and Kashmir. It is affiliated with the Parachute Regiment. Dhoni has completed five parachute jumps, as required for any qualified paratrooper in the Army.