Army warns Pakistan of strong action against ceasefire violations

The Indian Army on Tuesday warned its Pakistani counterparts of a response that will be unaffordable for them in the wake of continued incidents of ceasefire violations and increased infiltration attempts from across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

“During the past few days, Pakistan had intensified its efforts at increasing the strength of terrorists in launch pads along the Line of Control, initiating ceasefire violations, pushing infiltrators across the LoC, calibrating terrorist actions in the hinterland and also exploiting social media to launch disinformation campaign in Jammu and Kashmir,” said Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh while chairing a meeting of the core group of intelligence and security agencies at Srinagar.

The meeting was convened to review the operational readiness to meet any contingency that could adversely impact the security situation in the state.

According to Lt Colonel Abhinav Navneet, a defence ministry spokesperson at Udhampur Northern Command headquarters, it was highlighted at the meeting that the counter terrorism and law and order grids have been strengthened.

Meanwhile, a soldier was injured in Machail sector of Kashmir when the Army foiled an infiltration bid from across the LoC in the early hours of Tuesday. According to official sources, a group of five to six infiltrators sneaked 500 metres on the Indian side around 2.30 am. They were forced to retreat during exchange of fire with Army troops. The injured jawan has been taken to hospital.