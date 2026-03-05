Army foils terror infiltration attempt along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

Security personnel keep vigil after partial restrictions on the movement of people remained in force as a precautionary measure in view of the spontaneous protests broke out across Kashmir against the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Srinagar. (Source: PTI)

The Indian Army Wednesday foiled an infiltration attempt by a group of terrorists from across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Giving details, officials said Army troops opened fire after noticing suspected movement along the LoC in the forward Tarkundi area around 4.15 am.

The army’s Nagrota-based White Knight Corps confirmed the incident, saying in a post on X that acting on credible intelligence inputs and persistent surveillance, the “movement of terrorists was detected in the general area of Bhimber Gali during early hours of March 4”.

“Responding with decisive force and showcasing superior tactical execution, alert troops of the White Knight Corps engaged swiftly, foiling the infiltration attempt and denying any breach of the LoC. The enemy’s designs were effectively thwarted through coordinated ground action,” it added.