Army foils terror infiltration attempt along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Indian Army Wednesday foiled an infiltration attempt by a group of terrorists from across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.
Giving details, officials said Army troops opened fire after noticing suspected movement along the LoC in the forward Tarkundi area around 4.15 am.
The army’s Nagrota-based White Knight Corps confirmed the incident, saying in a post on X that acting on credible intelligence inputs and persistent surveillance, the “movement of terrorists was detected in the general area of Bhimber Gali during early hours of March 4”.
“Responding with decisive force and showcasing superior tactical execution, alert troops of the White Knight Corps engaged swiftly, foiling the infiltration attempt and denying any breach of the LoC. The enemy’s designs were effectively thwarted through coordinated ground action,” it added.
While it was not immediately known whether there were any casualties among the terrorists, it said “our own troops have been reoriented to ensure relentless domination of the area, supported by integrated ground and aerial surveillance”.
“A robust operational posture and heightened alert remain in force across the sector,” it said, adding that “the wall stands vigilant — every infiltration bid will fail”.
This is the second unsuccessful infiltration attempt by terrorists from across the LoC in Rajouri district in the past fortnight. Army troops had on February 19-20 also foiled an infiltration bid in the Sunderbani sector of the district. The troops had seized some arms and ammunition from the site that were left behind by the terrorists, who fled back to the Pakistan side.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram