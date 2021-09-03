Army tanks conduct live fire exercise in Ladakh

The Indian Army Thursday conducted live fire exercises in Ladakh using tanks and helicopters. The Army did not mention exactly where the exercise was held. China and India are involved in a military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

The Defence PRO said the exercise was conducted as the commander of XIV Fire and Fury Corps, Lt Gen PGK Menon, reviewed operational preparedness of one of the brigades positioned region.

The exercise was conducted at a Super High Altitude Area —one higher than 15,000 feet.