Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Army maintaining strong defence posture along LAC, ready to deal with any contingency: Army Chief General Manoj Pande

Addressing the 75th Army Day event in Bengaluru, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said the northern border region has remained peaceful and steps have been taken for the maintenance of peace through set protocols and existing border mechanisms.

army day latest news todayThis was the first time that the Army Day parade was not held in the national capital. (Express photo by Jithendra M)
Army Chief General Manoj Pande Sunday said the Indian Army is maintaining a strong defence posture along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and is ready to deal with any contingency.

Addressing the 75th Army Day event in Bengaluru, he said the northern border region has remained peaceful and steps have been taken for the maintenance of peace through set protocols and existing border mechanisms. He said there has been a significant improvement in border infrastructure and this has been possible because of the combined efforts of the local government and other agencies.

army day parade latest news today Army Chief General Manoj Pande said that there has been a reduction in violence parameters owing to the efforts of the security forces. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Talking about the situation along the country’s western borders, he said the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan continues at the Line of Control and ceasefire violations have significantly reduced. But the terror infrastructure still remains intact across the border, he added.

Observing that several proxy terror outfits are resorting to targeted killings to remain relevant, he said the Army, along with other security forces, is determined to foil all such bids.

“Our counter-infiltration grid is continuously foiling the infiltration from there,” he said, adding that there has been a reduction in violence parameters owing to the efforts of the security forces.

He said as part of efforts being taken towards force restructuring and manpower optimisation, the Army is in the process of converting its fighting units into integrated battle groups which will be more potent in a war.

“Our aim is to be a technology-driven force from a manpower-intensive force,” he said.

He further said that efforts are on to smuggle arms and drugs into Jammu and Punjab border regions using drones, but counter-drone jammers and spoofers have been deployed.

This was the first time that the Army Day parade was not held in the national capital.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 18:22 IST
