Soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K Rajouri district

An Army soldier was killed as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Advertising

A Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that Indian army responded strongly inflicting heavy damage to Pakistani army posts and Pakistani soldiers.

Identified as Naik Krishan Lal, 34, of Ghagriyal in Akhnoor, the deceased soldier was deployed in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. He is survived by his wife Shashi Devi.

“Naik Krishan Lal was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The Nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” he added.

On Sunday evening, a 13-day old infant along with his mother was among three people injured in Pakistani shelling in Poonch district’s Shahpur area. The child later succumbed to injuries at the hospital while the other two injured were admitted in Government Medical College Hospital at Jammu.