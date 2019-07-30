Toggle Menu
Soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K Rajouri districthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/army-soldier-killed-in-unprovoked-mortar-shelling-by-pakistan-in-jk-rajouri-district-5864274/

Soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K Rajouri district

Identified as Naik Krishan Lal, 34, of Ghagriyal in Akhnoor, the deceased soldier was deployed in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. He is survived by his wife Shashi Devi.

Rajouri: Smoke billowing out from the hills after shelling from Pakistan side at Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Wednesday. PTI Photo

An Army soldier was killed as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri and Poonch districts.

A Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that Indian army responded strongly inflicting heavy damage to Pakistani army posts and Pakistani soldiers.

Identified as Naik Krishan Lal, 34, of Ghagriyal in Akhnoor, the deceased soldier was deployed in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. He is survived by his wife Shashi Devi.

“Naik Krishan Lal was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The Nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” he added.

On Sunday evening, a 13-day old infant along with his mother was among three people injured in Pakistani shelling in Poonch district’s Shahpur area. The child later succumbed to injuries at the hospital while the other two injured were admitted in Government Medical College Hospital at Jammu.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Rajasthan govt tables bills against mob lynching and honour killing
2 Hyderabad: Drunk man hugs, kisses police officer on duty, booked
3 Unnao rape: Kuldeep Singh Sengar suspended from party long ago, says UP BJP chief