Himachal: At least 30 Army personnel feared trapped as building collapses in Solanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/army-solan-building-collapse-live-updates-himachal-pradesh-5828986/

Himachal: At least 30 Army personnel feared trapped as building collapses in Solan

The building collapsed around 3.50 pm as a search and rescue operation has been launched by the authorities. 

Building collapses at Kumarhatti-Nahan road in Solan, many people reported buried under the debris. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

At least eight Army personnel were rescued while 30 others are feared trapped in the debris of a building which collapsed in Kumarhatti near Solan of Himachal Pradesh. The three-storied building was a banquet hall which was hosting a party organised by the Army at the time of the incident.

The building collapsed around 3.50 pm near the Kumarhatti-Nahan highway in Solan. A search and rescue operation has been launched by the authorities.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been pressed into a rescue mission from Panchkula as the area is experiencing heavy downpour. The Army person are likely to have been posted at the Dagshai cantonment near Solan.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

