Himachal: At least 30 Army personnel feared trapped as building collapses in Solan

At least eight Army personnel were rescued while 30 others are feared trapped in the debris of a building which collapsed in Kumarhatti near Solan of Himachal Pradesh. The three-storied building was a banquet hall which was hosting a party organised by the Army at the time of the incident.

The building collapsed around 3.50 pm near the Kumarhatti-Nahan highway in Solan. A search and rescue operation has been launched by the authorities.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been pressed into a rescue mission from Panchkula as the area is experiencing heavy downpour. The Army person are likely to have been posted at the Dagshai cantonment near Solan.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)