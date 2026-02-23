Army sniffer dog Tyson suffered 1st bullet injury in Kishtwar encounter, but kept going, helping forces find 3 hiding terrorists

When the three terrorists, who security forces had been searching for over a month, were finally tracked down on Sunday in the Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, it was an Army dog who first noticed them in their hiding place. While the terrorists were killed in the gunfight that ensued, it was the dog that sustained the first bullet injury in the encounter.

The three Pakistani terrorists, owing allegiance to Jaish-e-Mohammad, had been on the run as joint teams from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the CRPF, and the Army searched for them for a month. Though their identity was yet to be ascertained, official sources believed that one of them was the self-styled Jaish commander, Saifullah.