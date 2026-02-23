Army sniffer dog Tyson suffered 1st bullet injury in Kishtwar encounter, but kept going, helping forces find 3 hiding terrorists

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
When the three terrorists, who security forces had been searching for over a month, were finally tracked down on Sunday in the Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, it was an Army dog who first noticed them in their hiding place. While the terrorists were killed in the gunfight that ensued, it was the dog that sustained the first bullet injury in the encounter.
The three Pakistani terrorists, owing allegiance to Jaish-e-Mohammad, had been on the run as joint teams from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the CRPF, and the Army searched for them for a month. Though their identity was yet to be ascertained, official sources believed that one of them was the self-styled Jaish commander, Saifullah.
On Sunday, the Army’s sniffer dog Tyson, from 2 Para, which was with the search teams, entered a mud house and noticed the terrorists hiding there. The terrorists fired at the dog, but it continued despite the bullet injury and helped the joint team of security forces establish contact with the terrorists, official sources said.
With Tyson suffering an injury to its leg, it was airlifted for medical treatment and is now safe and recovering, the sources said.
Last month, Army Havildar Gajendra Singh was killed, and seven other soldiers were injured when terrorists hiding in dense forests opened fire on a search party in the Singhpora area of Chatroo on the intervening night of January 18-19. Security forces, searching for the terrorists who fled following the encounter, later busted their meticulously built underground hideout that contained rations for a long stay. Thereafter, police and security forces had established contact with them on nearly three occasions in the area, but the terrorists had managed to escape.
This time, however, the terrorists were trapped in an area with almost no vegetation to provide a natural cover to help them escape.
