Army sending over 300 medical staff for Patna Covid facility

The Indian Army mobilises two Field Hospitals from northeast to Patna to assist the Bihar government in fighting rising Covid-19 cases. (Twitter/@adgpi)

The Army is rushing more than 300 medical personnel including super specialists, medical officers, nursing officers and paramedical staff on emergency basis to work at ESI Hospital Patna from units located in northern, western and eastern parts of the country, as part of armed forces assistance to civilian authorities during the pandemic.

A senior Army officer said the medical staff were being sent on the request of the Bihar government, which had sought resources for the ESI Hospital in Patna, where a 500-bed facility for Covid patients is reportedly being set up with the help of the DRDO. The orders for this movement of medical staff were issued on May 5.

“Bihar government had requested the Army to provide 50 doctors from the Army Medical Corps so that this new facility at the ESI Hospital in Patna could be put to proper use,” a senior Army officer informed.

The medical personnel are being rushed from military and field hospitals of the Army from all over the country, including from far-off places in Arunachal Pradesh such as Dinjan and Tenga, from formations which have an active role on the Line of Actual Control with China. Medical staff are also being rushed from Gangtok and Kalimpong in Sikkim and West Bengal, respectively.

Highly-placed sources in the Army HQs told The Indian Express that medical staff are also being rushed to Patna from Kota, Alwar and Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Bathinda in Punjab and Military and Field hospitals located in Guwahati and Ranchi.

The movement of these medical personnel has been sanctioned by the Chairman of the Covid Management Cell who is the Director General (Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement).

Among the 37 medical specialists being sent to Patna are those from medicine, dermatology, ENT, general surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, paediatrics, pathology, psychiatry, radiology and hospital administration.