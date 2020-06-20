Army rushes more troops to Ladakh after Galwan clash

Indian paramilitary soldiers keep guard as Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, north-east of Srinagar, on Thursday. (AP) Indian paramilitary soldiers keep guard as Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, north-east of Srinagar, on Thursday. (AP)

Large scale movement on troops to Ladakh has been ordered by the Army from other parts of the country after the clash at Galwan between Indian and Chinese troops.

While the build-up of forces had already taken place to a considerable extent after the Chinese forces had gathered in strength along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and in certain areas across it, the Galwan clash has led to a fresh strategic assessment.

Highly placed sources informed The Indian Express that a formation from Uttar Pradesh has been ordered to move to Ladakh post-haste Thursday night. Similar movements have also been ordered from other areas too.

The highway to Leh via Manali was today full of Army convoys heading towards Ladakh. These convoys included several dozen vehicles towing artillery guns. Sources say the M-777 light howitzers which were recently inducted into the Army have also been stationed at forward locations in Ladakh.

The Army has already pushed ahead several brigades and engineer regiments into Ladakh from peace time locations in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. By one estimates there are already two divisions worth of troops deployed in eastern Ladakh by now and more would follow.

While the Army has been ramping up its deployment, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has also stationed its fighter aircraft at forward locations in Punjab and Haryana. The newly inducted Apache attack helicopters too have been moved to Leh.

These helicopters have the capability to operate at very high altitudes and have excellent surveillance capabilities too.

In a related move along the Chinese border in Himachal Pradesh, additional troops have been rushed to Sumdo and Kaurik areas of the state which are on border. These areas have seen intrusions by Chinese helicopters in April.

