Army rescues around 1,500 stranded tourists near Nathu La Pass

Braving poor visibility and inclement weather, the Indian Army rescued around 1,500 tourists who got stranded while returning from Nathu La Pass.

The Army commenced rescue operations on Saturday after tourists travelling in nearly 300 taxis got stranded at various points along the Jawaharlal Nehru road as heavy snowfall affected traffic movement.

“Approx 1500 tourists included women, children and elderly persons have been rescued and approx 570 were accommodated at Army Camp at 17th Mile,” the Army said in a statement.

The stranded tourists were provided warm clothing, food, medicines and shelter, the Army added.

Road connectivity was restored and the tourists are being evacuated to Gangtok.

