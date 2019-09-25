Army removed 130 tonnes waste since January 2018 in Siachen clean-up

The Army has cleared more than 130 tonnes of waste from Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield, since January 2018, according to information.

The clean-up project, called Swachh Siachen Abhiyan, aims to keep the glacier clean and also preserve the region’s ecology.

According to a concept note prepared by the Army in February 2018, a month after the programme was launched, about 236 tonnes of waste is generated at Siachen every year, primarily because of the troops. The Army is working towards reducing waste generated as well as collecting and extracting waste from the glacier.

Out of 130.18 tonnes of waste removed from the glacier until now, 48.41 tonnes were biodegradable garbage, 40.32 tonnes non-biodegradable and non-metallic waste, and 41.45 tonnes were non-biodegradable metallic scrap.

Among methods already in use is a baling machine placed at Leh for waste products such as cartons, according to information. For non-biodegradable, non-metallic waste, three incinerators have been placed at Bakdung village (at 10,000 feet), Partapur (10,000 feet), and at the base camp at 12,000 feet. The Army, according to officials, is also looking out for crushers to manage metallic non-biodegradable waste.

The toughest challenge, according to officials, in keeping the glacier clean is that at 21,000 feet, where soldiers sit at their highest, sub-zero temperatures do not allow microorganisms that help degrade waste to exist. It means that even biodegradable waste is not broken down naturally and the waste piles up.

The Army’s concept note stated: “The process of waste generation is essentially rooted in the survival of troops present on the glacier and their need to be operationally prepared and logistically supported to undertake combat operations in such terrain and weather conditions. Since every item inducted into the glacier is a potential source of waste, the entire process of waste generation needs to be viewed holistically…”