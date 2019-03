A recruit who had enrolled in the Army last year was shot dead by suspected militants in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

The deceased identified as Showkat Ahmed Naik had joined the JAKLI Regimental Center in March 2018 but could not take oath as a soldier as he was declared deserted from the Army on September 17, 2018 after he went on leave for three days.

Showkat was a resident of Pinglina village in Pulwama district.