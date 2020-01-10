Army porter killed as Pakistan troops resort to unprovoked firing along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

The incident took place in Kasuliyan village. (File Photo) The incident took place in Kasuliyan village. (File Photo)

An army porter was killed and two others injured as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district Friday.

Sources said they were moving in Kasuliyan village when a Pakistani shell fell nearby injuring all the three. They were rushed to a local hospital where one of the succumbed.

More details awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd