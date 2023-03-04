Army photos show soldiers playing cricket near Galwan valley at icy heights of over 14,000 ft

The Army Friday released photographs of soldiers playing cricket at a forward location close to the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, reflecting their high morale at the icy heights of above 14,000 ft.

In a tweet Friday, the Army’s Leh-based 14 corps said the Patiala brigade of its Trishul division organised a cricket competition at the extreme high-altitude area in sub-zero temperatures with “full enthusiasm and zeal”. The photographs show the troops playing the game on rocky ground surrounded by snow-capped peaks.

As per Army sources, the location of the cricket match was close to the Galwan Valley, away from patrol point 14 and the site of the clash which took place between Indian and Chinese troops in June 2020.

“It is likely closer to the brigade. The pictures are reflective of the high morale of the troops deployed in eastern Ladakh in such difficult terrains at an extremely high-altitude area in the thick of winter,” a source said.

India and China are soon slated to hold the next round of military talks to discuss further disengagement and de-escalation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Despite successes in disengaging troops from Pangong Tso and patrol points 15 and 17A in the last two years, an agreement is yet to be reached by the two countries on disengaging troops from Demchok and Depsang plains in the Ladakh region.

Both sides have pushed in nearly 50,000 troops in eastern Ladakh and the region has seen a stupendous growth in infrastructure in the last two years, including roads, bridges and accommodation for the troops occupying posts in the forward locations along the LAC.

India, in the last year, has pulled out most soldiers deployed in counter-insurgency duties in the northeast so that resources could be freed to focus on the LAC.